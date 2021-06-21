Will Smith to share his life story in the form of memoir titled ‘Will’

Will Smith revealed that he is finally ready to let his book hit the shelves after he worked on it for two years

Hollywood star Will Smith is buckling up to spill details of his life with the world through a memoir.

On Sunday, Penguin Press announced that the Pursuit of Happyness star, 52, will be releasing a memoir titled Will on November 9.

Revealing the news to his fans and followers on Instagram, the actor and rapper shared a photo of the book’s cover art and said: "There's levels to it. Each repping a different stage of my life.”

He revealed that he is finally ready to let his book hit the shelves after he worked on it for two years continuously.



“It’s been a labor of love. It is finally ready,” he shared.