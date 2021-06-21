 
close
Mon Jun 21, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 21, 2021

Will Smith to share his life story in the form of memoir titled ‘Will’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 21, 2021
Will Smith revealed that he is finally ready to let his book hit the shelves after he worked on it for two years 

Hollywood star Will Smith is buckling up to spill details of his life with the world through a memoir. 

On Sunday, Penguin Press announced that the Pursuit of Happyness star, 52, will be releasing a memoir titled Will on November 9.

Revealing the news to his fans and followers on Instagram, the actor and rapper shared a photo of the book’s cover art and said: "There's levels to it. Each repping a different stage of my life.”

He revealed that he is finally ready to let his book hit the shelves after he worked on it for two years continuously.

“It’s been a labor of love. It is finally ready,” he shared. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment