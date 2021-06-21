Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan surprises dad on Father's Day

Suhana Khan amazed fans as she shared a heartfelt throwback photo with her dad Shah Rukh Khan to mark Father's Day.

Suhana has posted an adorable picture with her dad on the Instagram story to mark the occasion of Father’s Day.

The sweet photo shows a father-daughter bond but several fans from around the globe will also reminisce looking at SRK of the 2000s.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan had written a tweet to mark Father’s Day. The tweet read, “Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘Lil naughty munchkins.”

A large number of Bollywood stars including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Siddharth Malhotra along with others reminisced the wonderful memories they have had of their fathers and vice versa.