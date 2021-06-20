Sara Ali Khan sends love to ‘Abba’ on Father’s Day

Indian star Sara Ali Khan has extended love and sweet wishes to her father Saif Ali Khan on Father’s Day.



The Simmba star took to Instagram and posted her never-before-seen photos with Saif Ali Khan to wish him on special day.

Sara Ali Khan said “Happy Father’s Day Abba.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.