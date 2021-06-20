 
close
Sun Jun 20, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 20, 2021

Sara Ali Khan sends love to ‘Abba’ on Father’s Day

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 20, 2021
Sara Ali Khan sends love to ‘Abba’ on Father’s Day
Sara Ali Khan sends love to ‘Abba’ on Father’s Day

Indian star Sara Ali Khan has extended love and sweet wishes to her father Saif Ali Khan on Father’s Day.

The Simmba star took to Instagram and posted her never-before-seen photos with Saif Ali Khan to wish him on special day.

Sara Ali Khan said “Happy Father’s Day Abba.”

Sara Ali Khan sends love to ‘Abba’ on Father’s Day

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz