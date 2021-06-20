 
Sun Jun 20, 2021
Web Desk
June 20, 2021

Shekhar Suman announces mother's death in an emotional statement

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 20, 2021
Shekhar Suman announces mother's death in an emotional statement

Indian actor and host Shekhar Suman is mourning the loss of his mother.

Taking to his Twitter on Saturday, the star wore his heart on his sleeve as he penned an emotional statement to announce the demise.

"My beloved. Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday.i feel orphaned and devastated," tweeted Suman.

"Thank you Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath. Thank you all for your prayers and blessings," he concluded.


