Anushka Sharma marks Father's Day with the 'two who get me': See Photo

Sun Jun 20, 2021
Web Desk
June 20, 2021

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 20, 2021
Anushka Sharma praises two who 'get me' on Father's Day: See Photo

Anushka Sharma  feels the luckiest when she is around her two 'exemplary men.'

The mother of Vamika took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared photos with her father and husband Virat Kohli, marking Father's Day celebrations.

"The two most exemplary men. The two who 'get me'. Filled with bountiful of love and grace," she wrote for Virat and father.

"The best father's a daughter can have," captioned Anushka alongside the photos.


Anushka Sharma welcomed baby Vamika with Virat Kohli earlier this year. 

