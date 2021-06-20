Burak Ozcivit’s adorable picture with son from sets of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ wins the internet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit aka Osman’s photo with two-year-old son Karan Ozcivit from the sets of Kurulus: Osman has won the hearts of the fans on social media.
Burak, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, posted sweet photos with son to mark Father’s Day.
He took to Instagram and shared sweet photos with a lovely caption in Turkish which reads: “Happy fathers day my paşam... @karanozcivit” followed by a heart emoji.
Turkish people call their son ‘paşam’ (prince) with love.
Burak also delighted his millions of fans with a stunning photo with son Karan from the sets of Kurulus: Osman.
He posted the picture with caption: ‘Father and son’.