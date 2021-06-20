 
Sun Jun 20, 2021
Web Desk
June 20, 2021

Burak Ozcivit's adorable picture with son from sets of 'Kurulus: Osman' wins the internet

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 20, 2021
Burak Ozcivit’s adorable picture with son from sets of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ wins the internet
Burak Ozcivit’s adorable picture with son from sets of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ wins the internet

Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit aka Osman’s photo with two-year-old son Karan Ozcivit from the sets of Kurulus: Osman has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Burak, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, posted sweet photos with son to mark Father’s Day.

He took to Instagram and shared sweet photos with a lovely caption in Turkish which reads: “Happy fathers day my paşam... @karanozcivit” followed by a heart emoji.

Burak Ozcivit’s adorable picture with son from sets of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ wins the internet

Turkish people call their son ‘paşam’ (prince) with love.

Burak also delighted his millions of fans with a stunning photo with son Karan from the sets of Kurulus: Osman.

He posted the picture with caption: ‘Father and son’.

Burak Ozcivit’s adorable picture with son from sets of ‘Kurulus: Osman’ wins the internet


