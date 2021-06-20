Kevin Feige reveals the meaning behind the ‘Black Widow’ title sequence

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has shared the meaning behind the title sequence of the upcoming Black Widow prequel.

While addressing a Zoom press conference hosted by Sarah Spain of ESPN, the Marvel boss was asked about the topic of the animated sequence of the upcoming standalone film encircling Natasha Romanoff’s background story.

"The unique visuals? Are you referring to the screaming, crying children? We needed to set the stage for what all of these women had gone through in their past and what Ray Winstone, the villain of our film, had done and what made him so evil in his dealings,” said Feige.

"This idea came about... to showcase the moment they were pulled apart. What happened after they were pulled apart? It was tremendous and it was a rare opening title sequences that helped set the tone and backstory for Natasha's character,” he shared.