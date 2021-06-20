 
Sun Jun 20, 2021
June 20, 2021

Nora Fatehi's dance video with Terence Lewis wins the internet

Sun, Jun 20, 2021

Nora Fatehi dance video with Terence Lewis wins the internet

Bollywood actress and dance sensation Nora Fatehi has won the hearts of millions of fans yet again with her dance moves with choreographer Terence Lewis.

A video of Nora and Terence from the famous dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is doing rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of fans on social media.

The duo worked together as the judges of the show.

In the video, Nora and Terence can be seen dancing their hearts out on classical song from 70s Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein, sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar and originally featuring superstars Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman.

The video has gone viral on social media and has left fans swooning.

