 
close
Sun Jun 20, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 20, 2021

Kareena Kapoor marks Father’s Day with her ‘Superheroes’

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 20, 2021
Kareena Kapoor marks Father’s Day with her ‘Superheroes’
Kareena Kapoor marks Father’s Day with her ‘Superheroes’

Indian star Kareena Kapoor delighted her millions of fans with a rare adorable photo with her dad Randhir Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan to celebrate Father's Day.

Kareena took to Instagram on Father’s Day to wish her dad and husband.

The Good Newwz actress posted the adorable photo featuring herself, husband Saif Ali Khan and Randhir Kapoor.

She dubbed his father and husband the ‘Superheroes’.

The actress posted the picture with caption “Superheroes #FathersDay” followed by a heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor marks Father’s Day with her ‘Superheroes’

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz