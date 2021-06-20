Kareena Kapoor marks Father’s Day with her ‘Superheroes’

Indian star Kareena Kapoor delighted her millions of fans with a rare adorable photo with her dad Randhir Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan to celebrate Father's Day.



Kareena took to Instagram on Father’s Day to wish her dad and husband.

The Good Newwz actress posted the adorable photo featuring herself, husband Saif Ali Khan and Randhir Kapoor.

She dubbed his father and husband the ‘Superheroes’.

The actress posted the picture with caption “Superheroes #FathersDay” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.