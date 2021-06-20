Tom Hiddleston shares how he felt joining ‘The Avengers’ cast as Loki

Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston is getting candid about his thoughts regarding the success of The Avengers and how he was wary about it before its release.



While in conversation with GQ, the Loki star shared how there was uncertainty hovering over the 2012-released film’s success since it involved a number of central characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It was an amazing experience because it was the first one, and I think there was a sense with Robert [Downey Jr], Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans that they were kind of almost relieved to share the responsibility for carrying the film. And kind of an uncertainty about whether we could all pull it off,” said Hiddletson during the interview.

"I guess the following spring 2012, when the film came out, and it kind of became what it became, we were all so honoured that it seemed to work and it seemed to connect. That was a very special experience to share with them, because The Avengers suddenly occupied a position in the culture, which they carried on to the second film and the third film,” he went on to say.

"The Avengers are this team that everybody in the world has heard of and I was really honoured that I was there for the first go around. They were all so kind and it was a fun team to be around,” he continued.

"And what I have been amazed by is – because I had a little break from the MCU for a bit while it expanded – the MCU seemed to get braver and the films seemed to get bigger and more ambitious with Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Ant Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy,” he added.

"I was watching from the sidelines and thinking, 'I'm so proud of all these actors and what they're doing. This is great'. It was really fun to just feel a part of it in some way,” the actor said.