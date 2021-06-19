TikToker Kashif Zameer remanded in police custody for defrauding 'Ertugrul' actor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: TikToker Kashif Zameer on Saturday was remanded in police custody for two days in Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan fraud case.
Kashif was presented before a local court in Lahore by police on Saturday.
Police also sought more physical remand of the accused for further investigation.
The court granted two-day physical remand of Kashif and handed over him to police.
The police had arrested Kashif on the complaint of Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, for defrauding him of Rs 90 million.
Turkish Embassy in Pakistan had sent a complaint letter to the Punjab Home Department after which a case was registered against Zameer on the directives of IG Police.