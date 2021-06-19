TikToker Kashif Zameer remanded in police custody for defrauding Ertugrul actor

LAHORE: TikToker Kashif Zameer on Saturday was remanded in police custody for two days in Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan fraud case.



Kashif was presented before a local court in Lahore by police on Saturday.

Police also sought more physical remand of the accused for further investigation.

The court granted two-day physical remand of Kashif and handed over him to police.

The police had arrested Kashif on the complaint of Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, for defrauding him of Rs 90 million.

Turkish Embassy in Pakistan had sent a complaint letter to the Punjab Home Department after which a case was registered against Zameer on the directives of IG Police.