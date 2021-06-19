Meghan's claims 'no one helped her in royal family' rubbished by Sophie Wessex

Sophie Wessex earlier revealed she extended offers to help Meghan, but was only met with rejections

Meghan Markle's claims that she was not offered any assistance by the royal family when she married Prince Harry were denied by Sophie Wessex.



The wife of Prince Edward earlier revealed she extended offers to help Meghan, but was only met with rejections.

Royal commentator Rebecca English tweeted: “I have been told that Kate — and the Countess of Wessex — both repeatedly ‘reached out’ to the Duchess [of Sussex] particularly after she voiced her unhappiness on a television documentary. “But they were both rebuffed.”



In the said ITV documentary, Meghan raised eyebrows when she said, “Not many people ask if I’m OK”, before she tearfully added that she was “not OK” in the media spotlight, dubbing the traditional stiff upper lip often associated with the royal family “internally damaging."

The Duchess's statement was treated as the first indication that Harry and Meghan are about to leave the royal family.

In April 2019, royal commentator Katie Nicholl claimed, “According to sources, the Queen has earmarked Sophie as a royal mentor for Meghan. The two spent time together at Royal Ascot last year and are understood to get along well."