Madhuri Dixit, Jaaved Jaaferi win hearts with dance moves, video goes viral

Indian actress Madhuri Dixit reunited with co-star Jaaved Jaaferi on the sets of Dance Deewane 3 and danced their hearts out on popular song Le Le Dil De De Dil.



Madhuri and Jaaved had collaborated for the first time in film 100 Days in 1991.

They reunited in the latest episode of Dance Deewane 3 and danced their hearts out on the stage.

The dance video of Madhuri and Jaaved has taken the internet by storm shortly after it was posted on social media.

The video has left their millions of fans swooning.

The Dance Deewane season 3 is hosted by Raghav Juyal and Judged by Madhuri Dixit and choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.