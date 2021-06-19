Burak Ozcivit aka Osman Bey reaches 18 million followers

Turkish star Burak Özçivit aka Osman Bey, who rose to fame for his stellar performance in Kurulus: Osman, has reached 18 million followers on Instagram.



Burak, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, reached the 18 million milestone on Saturday.

Burak’s popularity skyrocketed with his stellar performance in Kurulus: Osman, the sequel to drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

The actor is an avid social media user and often shares his adorable photos and videos besides video clips from Kurulus: Osman.

He is currently following only 60 people on photo-video sharing platform with 233 posts.