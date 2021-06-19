Burak Ozcivit aka Osman Bey reaches 18 million followers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish star Burak Özçivit aka Osman Bey, who rose to fame for his stellar performance in Kurulus: Osman, has reached 18 million followers on Instagram.
Burak, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, reached the 18 million milestone on Saturday.
Burak’s popularity skyrocketed with his stellar performance in Kurulus: Osman, the sequel to drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.
The actor is an avid social media user and often shares his adorable photos and videos besides video clips from Kurulus: Osman.
He is currently following only 60 people on photo-video sharing platform with 233 posts.