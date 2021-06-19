 
Sat Jun 19, 2021
Web Desk
June 19, 2021

Burak Ozcivit aka Osman Bey reaches 18 million followers

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 19, 2021
Burak Ozcivit aka Osman Bey reaches 18 million followers

Turkish star Burak Özçivit aka Osman Bey, who rose to fame for his stellar performance in Kurulus: Osman, has reached 18 million followers on Instagram.

Burak, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, reached the 18 million milestone on Saturday.

Burak’s popularity skyrocketed with his stellar performance in Kurulus: Osman, the sequel to drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.

The actor is an avid social media user and often shares his adorable photos and videos besides video clips from Kurulus: Osman.

He is currently following only 60 people on photo-video sharing platform with 233 posts.

