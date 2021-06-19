Bases to CIA: PM Imran Khan says no to US

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said no to the United States on its request of military bases for future operations in Afghanistan.



The statement from the premier came during an interview with Jonathan Swan of HBO Axios, which will be aired Monday 3:00am PST.

PM Imran reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the use of military bases and categorically stated that Islamabad will not allow it.

The prime minister was asked by the American journalist for his comments on giving access to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to Pakistan military bases as was permitted during the government of Pervez Musharraf.

“Will you allow the American government to have the CIA here in Pakistan to conduct cross border counter-terrorism missions against Al Qaeda, ISIS and the Taliban?” Swan asked the premier.



“Absolutely not,” PM Imran Khan responded.

“There’s no way we're going to allow any bases or any sort of action from Pakistani territory into Afghanistan. Absolutely not.”

The US is in talks with Pakistan and other regional countries for cooperation in future operations in the war-torn country to keep a check on militancy.

However, the country has conveyed to Washington that it is not possible.