Miley Cyrus' Pride Month concert set for June 25

Miley Cyrus' Pride Month special, which the pop star recorded in Nashville earlier this month, has been set to for 25 June.



The music sensation's star-studded concert will debut on NBC's streaming platform Peacock.



The much-awaited show will include the performances of Orville Peck, Maren Morris, and Mickey Guyton among others.

The singer will also wow music lovers with her solo hits during the special, and a medley of Madonna hits.

On Thursday, Miley Cyrus released an official trailer for her Stand by You pride concert, featuring the Wrecking Ball star covering The Pretenders' I'll Stand by You, dancing with cowboy singer Peck, and performing with members of her old Nashville school cheerleading team.