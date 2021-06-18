Atif Aslam praises Arijit Singh for his song ‘Hawayein’

Pakistani star Atif Aslam has praised Indian singer Arijit Singh for his 2017 song Hawayein, saying ‘beautifully sung brother’.



Atif, who is currently in the northern areas for the shooting of his upcoming music video Rafta Rafta, took to Instagram and posted a short video of him listening to Arijit Singh’s Hawayein.

The Dil Diyan Gallan singer’s video shows the scenic view from his car as Hawayein plays in the background.

Atif Aslam tagged Arijit in the post and said “Imagine performing here for our fans”.

He also praised Arijit for beautifully singing the track.

Atif said “beautifully sung brother @arijitsingh.”



