Balochistan Assembly budget session marred by Opposition's clashes with police

Opposition lawmakers can be seen protesting at the Balochistan Assembly. — Twitter

QUETTA: The budget session today (Friday) was marred by clashes between Opposition lawmakers and supporters with police.

Chaos erupted outside the assembly when police arrived at the assembly to open gates that were locked by Opposition parties.

Heated words between police personnel and Opposition lawmakers were exchanged, which caused the situation to turn tense.

Clashes broke out as police attempted to open the locked gates and Opposition supporters surrounded the assembly.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and a few lawmakers later arrived at the assembly and were escorted into the assembly by police.

The budget session commenced under the chair of Speaker Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo. Opposition MPA Nasrullah Zehray accused the police of using violent methods to disperse the "peaceful protest" outside the assembly.

Sana Baloch, another MPA, lashed out at the government, saying that the province was at its worst state since its inception.

He said lawmakers Abdul Wahid Siddiqui and Babar Rahim Mengal had been injured by the police's armoured vehicle.

Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmad Buledi presented the budget during the session.

Earlier, the Opposition's protest and clashes intensified, as per reports, when the chief minister arrived at the assembly.

Why is the Opposition protesting against the budget?

Supporters of Opposition parties have blocked national highways in several cities of Balochistan over the past four days. The Opposition has accused the government of ignoring development projects in the budget.

Opposition lawmakers had warned they would not let the provincial government present the budget on Friday.

Leaders of the Opposition parties, according to Dawn, said they would not allow any MPA to enter the assembly on Friday if their proposed development projects were not included in the provincial Annual Development Programme (ADP).