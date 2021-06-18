Salman Khan celebrates 22 years of Aishwarya Rai-starrer ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam on Friday completed 22 years of its release.



Taking to Instagram, Khan shared behind-the-scene throwback photo with film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to mark 22 years of the film, saying “Baees saal ho Gaye”.

The Radhe actor posted the picture and tagged co-star Ajay, however, he did not mention his former girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his post.



Earlier, Ajay Devgn also celebrated 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, saying ‘Didn’t think though that it would create history’.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay posted adorable BTS photos from the film and wrote “22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.”



