Aiman Khan reveals Muneeb Butt used to call her ‘sister’ before their wedding

Famous Pakistani actress Aiman Khan, who is among the most followed celebrities on Instagram, has opened up about her chemistry with husband Muneeb Butt before their wedding.



The Ishq Tamasha actress revealed in an interview that Muneeb Butt used to call her ‘sister’ before their marriage.

A short video clip of her from the interview is doing rounds on the social media and has gone viral.

In the video, Aiman can be heard speaking out about her and Muneeb’s relationship.

Aiman Khan says she was very young when they first met during the shooting of a telefilm and after it they were disconnected.

‘We collaborated in another project after the telefilm. Muneeb used to call me his sister.”

She further said Muneeb had also introduced her to his mother saying ‘She is like my sister.”

Aiman added that later they got closer to each other and remained close friends for nearly four years before their engagement.

Aiman and Muneeb got married in November 2018 and they have a daughter Amal, born in 2019.