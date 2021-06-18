Sara Ali Khan talks about first meeting with Kareena Kapoor-Saif’s newborn son

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan got candid about her first meeting with her half-brother, the newborn baby of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, saying his smile 'melted' her heart.
In an interview with Indian media, the Simmba actress talked about the half-brother, saying she met the ‘ball of cuteness’ for the first time.
She further said “He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted. He is just a ball of cuteness”.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby in February 2021.
Saif had said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."