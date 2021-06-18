Sara Ali Khan talks about first meeting with Kareena Kapoor-Saif’s newborn son

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan got candid about her first meeting with her half-brother, the newborn baby of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, saying his smile 'melted' her heart.

In an interview with Indian media, the Simmba actress talked about the half-brother, saying she met the ‘ball of cuteness’ for the first time.

She further said “He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted. He is just a ball of cuteness”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby in February 2021.

Saif had said in a statement, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."