Cardi B loves her stepchildren 'the same way' as her daughter, reveals Offset

Offset gushed over his wife Cardi B, saying she treats his own children with as much love and respect as their daughter
The Migos rapper- who has three kids from previous relationships - lavished praised on ‘I Like It’ hitmaker ahead of father's day, saying she loves her stepchildren “the same way” as her daughter.
Cardi B has two-year-old daughter Kulture with her hubby Offset, and is also stepmother to his three other children, Jordan, 11, Kalea, six, and Kody, also six.
The rapper said: "She usually surprises me with an expensive gift, man. That's how it usually goes. She always just give me love ... My other kids who ain't hers ... [she] gives them love the same way. It's a beautiful thing."
Offset, in conversation with Entertainment Tonight, also opened up on her children's upbringing, saying: "I want them to understand that they got to work hard. Life is not easy ... I want them to respect the moral of life, respect other people, and not act so spoiled ... I have real life conversations with them. Sometimes they ask, 'I want this, this, that' ... I don't say yes to everything. Mostly because I didn't have it."