Wed Jun 16, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
June 16, 2021

Alia Bhatt stuns in stylish mirror selfies

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 16, 2021
Alia Bhatt stuns in stylish mirror selfies

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt, who is an avid social media user, delighted her millions of followers with stylish mirror selfies, leaving fans swooning.

The Gully Boy actress took to Instagram and posted a series of mirror selfies and asked her fans to spot the difference.

Alia posted the stunning pictures with caption “spot the difference”.

The actress can be seen donning three different outfits in all three photos.

Though, the dresses were different in all the pictures, Alia’s pose and the location, where she took the selfies remained unchanged.

Fans and friends showered love on Alia and dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Latest News

