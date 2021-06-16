Video: Priyanka Chopra plays with niece in swimming pool

Priyanka Chopra has won the hearts of her millions of fans with a throwback video of her playing in the swimming pool with niece Krishna Sky and indulging in a sweet banter.



The Sky Is Pink actress often shares sweet videos and photos with Krishna, the daughter of Priyanka’s longtime stylist Divya Jyoti.

A sweet throwback video of Priyanka and her little niece is doing rounds on the social media and has won the hearts of the fans.

In the video clip, Priyanka and Krishna can be seen playing in the swimming pool and engaged in sweet banter—‘You are cute, no you are so cute.’

Priyanka had posted this video in October 2019 on her Instagram handle with caption “We’re so cute!”

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in The White Tiger.



She is currently in London for the shooting of Citadel.