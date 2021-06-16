Sajal Aly is a real superstar, says Ahsan Khan

Pakistani actor and host Ahsan Khan praised starlet Sajal Aly and called her a ‘real superstar’ of the showbiz industry and his ‘favourite’ actress.



Taking to Instagram, Ahsan posted sweet photos with Alif co-star Sajal Aly with a lovely note.

He wrote “The most talented and one of the nicest ones in our industry, may you always shine the way you do! favourite @sajalaly #she #is #a #real #superstar #love #them.”

Sajal looked ethereal in yellow dress as she flashes her million dollar smile in the stunning photos.



Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis shortly after Ahsan posted the pictures.

Ahsan Khan and Sajal recently collaborated for drama serial Alif.