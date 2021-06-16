Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her singing skills in latest viral video

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is an avid social media user, flaunted her singing skills in her latest video she created for Triller.



The Baaghi actress took to Instagram and posted her Triller video wherein she can be heard singing Sun Saathiya from ABCD 2.

Shraddha also confirmed she has joined Triller, a US video-sharing social networking service, and urged her fans to follow her there as well.

“So I just made my Triller debut!! Follow me on triller to find out what’s in store!,” she wrote in the caption.



The singing video of Shraddha has won the hearts of the fans shortly after she posted it on Facebook-owned app.

