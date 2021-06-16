Chris Pratt gushes over his two kids as Father’s Day approaches

American actor Chris Pratt is discussing his life as a father and all that he has learnt since he welcomed his second child.

The Avengers: Endgame actor spoke in an episode of Daily Pop about his life as a father, ahead of this year’s Father’s Day.

The famed actor co-parents daughter Lyla with current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and son Jack, eight, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"The greatest gift that I've seen so far, the second child really shows you the uniqueness of the first child. When you have one child, you just think, 'Oh that's what babies are like.'”

“And then a second child comes along, and they might do things differently from the get-go, and you say, 'Oh wow, OK so that was actually unique what my first child had done,’” he said.

“Each child is unique and special and they're not just punched out of a mold,” he added.