Justin Bieber to return to live performances with Jay-Z's Made In America music fest

Pop singer Justin Bieber is making a return to live performances as the 27-year-old is all set to headline the Made In America music festival in Philadelphia.

Initiated by American singer Jay-Z, the annual music fest will enthral the people in Philadelphia on September 4 and 5.



The two-day festival will witness the Canadian pop star coming back to live audience since his last two albums, 2020’s Changes and 2021’s Justice.

The Made In America festival will also be headlined by American rapper Lil Babayalong with Justin Bieber. The music fest could not be held last year owing to the Covid pandemic.

This year, the music gala will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The Made In America music event will complete its ten years this year. The tenth-anniversary celebrations will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and the REFORM Alliance.

Alongside the two main singers - Justin Bieber and Lil Baby, several other artists also are a part of the lineup, including Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Baby Keem, Morray, 42 Dugg and EST Gee.