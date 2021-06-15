Lahore Qalandars batting line-up fails to impress against Quetta Gladiators

The Quetta Gladiators' bowling attack ripped through the Lahore Qalandars' batting line up on Tuesday in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.



The Gladiators were able to defend their 159-run target due to a spectacular show put up by their pace attack.

Gladiators' bowlers gave little breathing space to the Qalandars, with Usman Khan Shinwari giving the team their first breakthrough, dismissing Sohail Akhtar (0) in the first over, while Mohammad Hasnain picked up the wicket of Fakhar Zaman (12) in the fourth over.

Shinwari, in the fifth over, piled up the pressure on Qalandars, sending Mohammad Hafeez (1) back to the pavilion, while Khurram Shahzad took the wicket of Zeeshan Ashraf (16) in the sixth over.

Following in his teammates' footsteps, Mohammad Nawaz took the important wickets of Ben Dunk (6) and Rashid Khan in the seventh and ninth overs, respectively.

In the 12th over, Shahzad dismissed Ahmed Daniyal (3), while Shinwari got the key wicket of Tim David (46).

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who scored 12 runs, was dismissed by Shahzad in the 17th over, while Hasnain sent Haris Rauf (19) back to the pavilion to end the match and take the Gladiators to victory.

Quetta Gladiators' innings

A struggling Quetta Gladiators set a 159-run target for Lahore Qalandars — who are in good form.

The Qalandars' bowlers performed well, with James Faulkner taking three wickets, while Mohammad Hafeez and Rashid Khan picked up a wicket each.

Azam Khan (33) was hitting some good shots — and it seemed like he would give the Gladiators a much-needed breakthrough — but he was dismissed by Faulkner, while Mohammad Nawaz (6) was also sent packing in the same over.

Jake Weatherald (48) helped the team put up some runs on the scoreboard, before Mohammad Hafeez got the better of him, bowling him out in the 10th over.

The Qalandars got the first breakthrough as James Faulkner took the wicket of Usman Khan (0), while Rashid Khan picked up the second wicket of Cameron Delport (10) in the eighth over.

The Qalandars had won the toss and invited Gladiators to bat first.