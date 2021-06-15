Nora Fatehi dance on Dilbar leaves Sushant Singh grooving: Throwback video

Bollywood dance sensation and actress Nora Fatehi’s performance on her hit song Dilbar once also left late actor Sushant Singh Rajput grooving and a throwback video of it has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



As the Bollywood marked the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, a throwback video of him grooving and enjoying the performance of the Dilbar girl has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by Nora Fatehi last year days after the death of Sushant Singh.

Nora had posted the video on July 4, 2020 to celebrate the release of the song on her Instagram with caption “Dilbar on stage first time”.

In the video, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and others can be seen grooving as Nora performs on the stage.



Sushant can also be seen clapping and encouraging the Dilbar girl.

The video resurfaced on the first death anniversary of the Dil Bechara actor and has won the hearts of the fans.