Tue Jun 15, 2021
June 15, 2021

Millie Bobby Brown wheeled out by paramedics during Stranger Things shooting

Tue, Jun 15, 2021

It seems that the latest season of Stranger Things is promising a lot of thrilling scenes.

This was made apparent when its lead actress Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the hit show, was seen being wheeled out by paramedics during a scene.

The photos, obtained by Page Six, showed the 17-year-old star being hauled out by actors dressed as EMT’s from a building which exploded.

The scene included other actors dressed as news crew, firefighters and Hawkins Police officers rushing to the scene to control the situation.

While the context of the scene is uncertain, fans will be able to understand once the fourth season of the hit Netflix show comes out some time in 2022.

Take a look:



