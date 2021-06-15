Aamir Khan’s family was ‘almost on the roads’: Here’s why

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who celebrated 20 years of his debut production Lagaan, has opened up why he never wanted to be a film producer.



Talking to Indian media, the 3 Idiots actor said his father Tahir Hussain and uncle were film producers but they never made money, and his father was near bankruptcy.

“My father was a very enthusiastic and a good producer but he did not know how to do business, so he never made any money, instead he only had financial problems and was in great debt,” the Hindustan Times quoting Aamir Khan reported.

The Dangal actor went on to say that his father was almost bankrupt and the family was nearly on the road because of enormous financial crisis at one time.

Khan also recalled his mom telling him about seeing his father searching for his graduation certificate at the age of 40 because of financial crisis.

Aamir said this was the reason why he never wanted to be a producer like his father and ended up making Lagaan by ‘accident’.

Aamir Khan’s debut production Lagaan, released on June 15, 2001, collected over 65 crore at the box office.