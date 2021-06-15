Sajal Aly wins hearts as ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer releases

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly delighted her millions of followers with the trailer of the much-awaited web-series Dhoop Ki Deewar, also starring her real-life husband Ahad Raza Mir in the lead role alongside her, and fans can’t stop gushing over them.



The Mom actress took to Instagram and shared the trailer.

She posted it with caption, “Dhoop ki Deewar” followed by a heart emoji.

Sajal said, “No matter who wins the war, both nations face the loss. When everything falls apart, what will they choose: Hate or Heart?”

The Alif actress further said, “Dhoop Ki Deewar, a Zindagi Original, premieres on 25th June on ZEE5”.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Sajal and flooded the comment section with heart emojis shortly after she shared the trailer.