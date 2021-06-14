Rhea Chakraborty misses beau Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘There is no life without you’

Indian star Rhea Chakraborty remembered her beau late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary, saying ‘There is no life without you’.



Taking to Instagram, the Chehre actress shared a throwback photo with Sushant and wrote “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything.”

“I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me”, Rhea said with a heart emoji.

“It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day.”

“A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here,” she said and added “My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore..”



Rhea further said “There is no life without you, you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled..Without you, I’m standing still..”

“My sweet sunshine boy, I promise to give you ‘Malpua’ everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man, my love..Bebu and putput forever. #mywholeheart,” she concluded.