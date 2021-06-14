‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer to be released on Tuesday

Pakistani celebrity couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s much-awaited web-series Dhoop Ki Deewar trailer will be out tomorrow, Tuesday.



This was announced by Ahad Raza Mir on social media on Monday.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actor took to Instagram and said, “War left them with loss, but they are ready to turn a new leaf.”

Ahad continued, “Will the foundation of a friendship be their common grief?”

He further said, “Dhoop Ki Deewar trailer out tomorrow”.



Last week, Ahad took to Instagram handle and shared the first look of Dhoop Ki Deewar, that also stars Sajal Aly, Savera Nadeem, Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai in prominent roles.

Directed by Haseeb Hassan and written by Umera Ahmad, Dhoop Ki Deewar is all set to premiere on streaming platform ZEE5 on June 25.

