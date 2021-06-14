‘Superman’ actor Ned Beatty dead at age 83

Ned Beatty's performance in the 1976 hit film Network earned him as Oscar nod

Ned Beatty, one of Hollywood's most renowned character actors, passed away on Sunday in his sleep, at the age of 83.

The famed actor’s death was confirmed by a member of his family to TMZ, who said he breathed his last surrounded by his closest family members.

While details of the cause of his death remain unreported, TMZ was told that it was not related to COVID-19.

He was known for his work in Superman and Network during his five-decade career on screens.

Beatty's performance in the 1976 hit film Network earned him as Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor that year.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Johnson, their eight children and grandchildren.