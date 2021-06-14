 
close
Mon Jun 14, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 14, 2021

‘Superman’ actor Ned Beatty dead at age 83

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 14, 2021
Ned Beatty's performance in the 1976 hit film Network earned him as Oscar nod 

Ned Beatty, one of Hollywood's most renowned character actors, passed away on Sunday in his sleep, at the age of 83.

The famed actor’s death was confirmed by a member of his family to TMZ, who said he breathed his last surrounded by his closest family members.

While details of the cause of his death remain unreported, TMZ was told that it was not related to COVID-19.

He was known for his work in Superman and Network during his five-decade career on screens.

Beatty's performance in the 1976 hit film Network earned him as Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor that year.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Johnson, their eight children and grandchildren.

Latest News

More From Entertainment