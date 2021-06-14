 
Sun Jun 13, 2021
June 14, 2021

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker mark one-year together in style

Mon, Jun 14, 2021

Kendall Jenner seemed to keep fans  update with her romantic life with beau Devin Booker as she shared PDA-filled photos to mark  one-year anniversary over the weekend.

Commemorating their relationship milestone, Kendall and Booker shared loved up pictures from their romantic journey together.

The lovebirds shared the photos of their travels together, and intimate, cuddly moments. Booker also shared a video of a romantic picturesque sunset scene.

The 25-year-old supermodel and  NBA star sparked romance rumours in April 2020, when they were spotted enjoying a road trip to Sedona, Arizona, together. 

However, the pair really turned heads when Devin accompanied Kendall to Tahiti to celebrate sister Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday during the tropical trip in October 2020. 

The basketballer stole the limelight when he attended the Vogue cover girl’s Halloween-themed birthday bash. The dynamic duo even took romantic snapshot, in which Kendall cozied up next to Devin.

