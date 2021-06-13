Meghan Markle's estranged relative says she changed after becoming a royal

Meghan Markle's relative said she changed after entering the British royal family.

The anonymous family member said she prefers not talking to Meghan in the future too.

This is because she thinks the former TV actress and her family members belong to different social classes.

“We’re clearly in different social classes, and we won’t ever talk again,” the family member told Fox News on Wednesday.

The relative said it is Meghan's own 'choice' to keep a distance from her family, adding they have zero plans to chase after someone who “doesn’t want to talk” with them.

“I have my own family, and we couldn’t be happier sharing the love that we have. So in other words, I couldn’t care less,” the anonymous family member said.