Torrential rains, wind storms claim 10 lives across country

At least ten people have been killed in different parts of Pakistan as torrential rains and strong winds continue to wreak havoc by causing floods and uprooting trees.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), five people lost their lives in different rain-related incidents, while six others sustained injuries in the upper areas of the provinces. Among the dead, four belonged to Mansehra while one of the deceased was from Torghar District.



Due to river erosion, Gilgit Road leading to Chitral and Upper Chitral has been closed for traffic to avoid any untoward incidents, while authorities say that steps are being taken to create an alternative route after the closure of the road connecting Chitral and Buni.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed regret over the loss of life due to rains. Speaking to journalists in Peshawar, he prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased as well as the speedy recovery of the wounded.

"Rescue and concerned district administration should ensure timely relief to the victims," the CM directed.

Meanwhile, three people, including a woman, were killed due to electrocution as lightning strike different parts of Balochistan's Kohlu district.

Heavy rains in the Barkhan district of Balochistan have caused flooding in local streams and cut off the city's land connection with rural areas.

Strong winds uprooted trees and signboards in different cities of Punjab as well. Two motorcyclists were killed when a factory wall collapsed on Samundri Road in Faisalabad.