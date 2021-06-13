Buckingham Palace releases Queen Elizabeth’s birthday time lapse

The palace recently dropped a time lapse of The Queen’s official ‘Trooping the Colour’ birthday parade and royal fan are overjoyed.

The picture collage was posted to the official royal Instagram account and contained snaps of the entire event.

The caption alongside it read, “The Queen celebrates her Official Birthday with a magnificent display of pomp and pageantry by the Foot Guards of the Household Division, The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and the Household Calvary Mounted Regiment, with music by a Massed Band of the Household Division.”

Check it out below:



