Sun Jun 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 13, 2021

BTS release ‘ARMY Corner Store’ for 2021 Festa celebrations

BTS recently dropped their first ever virtual interview special and candidly touched upon the first things that come to mind at the mere mention of their group mates.

The video is a part of BTS’s ARMY Corner Store for the 2021 Festa celebrations and shows off a lighter and warmhearted side of the singers.

Check it out below:


