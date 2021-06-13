Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan stuns in latest photos

Turkish star Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, looked nothing short of a vision in her latest snaps she posted after the shooting of her new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar wrapped up in Zonguldak.



Esra aka Halime Sultan turned to Instagram and delighted her fans with the new pictures.

The actress looked gorgeous in the latest dazzling photos.



For those unversed, Esra Bilgic will share the screen space with her ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Ugur Gunes in new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar.

Earlier, she had posted behind-the-scene photos with Ugur Gunes from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar to confirm its shooting.

Now, according to some media outlets, the shooting of the most difficult scenes of the first episode in Zonguldak has been wrapped up.