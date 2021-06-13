 
Sun Jun 13, 2021
June 13, 2021

Ayeza Khan bares natural beauty in recent snap

Sun, Jun 13, 2021

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan shone her natural beauty in her latest post on Instagram.

The Chupke Chupke star took to the photo and video sharing platform to share a gorgeous snap of herself in a white button down which she accessorised with a chunky gold necklace.

She captioned the post with a simple could emoji, most likely an ode to the recent cloudy weather in Karachi.

Needless to say, fans couldn't help but compliment the star.

"Most beautiful actress in the world," one user wrote.

"Wow morning beauty," another wrote.

Take a look:



