‘Rafta Rafta’: Sajal Aly to feature in Atif Aslam’s music video

Sajal Aly will star in musician Atif Aslam’s upcoming music video titled Rafta Rafta, the shooting of which has begun in Skardu.



Media outlets citing sources reported that Sajal and Atif Aslam are currently in Skardu for the shooting of the music video.

The news has not yet officially been confirmed by Atif and Sajal.

However, the reports have left millions of fans excited and they are eagerly waiting for the new music video.

Meanwhile, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s much-awaited web-series Dhoop Ki Deewar is all set to premiere on streaming platform ZEE5 on June 25.

Recently, they took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the first look of Dhoop Ki Deewar, that also stars Savera Nadeem, Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai in prominent roles.

