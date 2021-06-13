Meesha Shafi over the moon as she completes Yoga teacher training

Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi has graduated as Yoga teacher and became a certified trainer after completing 200 hours training, she announced on Sunday.



Meesha took to Instagram and shared her excitement with the fans, saying, “This has been a dream of mine for so many years.”

She posted her stunning photo with a medal and wrote in the caption, “GRADUATION DAY!”

The singer said, “Today I graduated after completing 200 hours of yoga teacher training #ytt200hr and am now a #YogaAlliance certified teacher.”

She went on to say, “This has been a dream of mine for so many years. In many ways, going through this intensive training during the pandemic was a blessing. It kept me anchored in a practice which took care of my physical, emotional and mental well being and gave me a beautiful sense of belonging to an amazing community of yogis!”

“I’m not sure if I would have been motivated to care for myself with such commitment during the uncertainties and confusion of the pandemic. I am grateful to @blissom and the depth with which the amazing teachers in their faculty share the gifts of the ancient teachings of #yoga.”



Meesha also thanked her Yoga teachers. “Thank you for your generosity and spirit”.