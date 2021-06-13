Caitlyn Jenner hits out at Jimmy Kimmel over ‘transphobic’ comment

Former reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner and TV personality Jimmy Kimmel have locked horns.

The candidate for California governor was labelled “Trump in a wig” by the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! which led to the 71-year-old getting upset.

The talk show host called Jenner “Caitlyn Jenner Car-crashian” and called her interview on The View “nonsense” before he compared her to former US President Donald Trump.

“Are we sure that isn’t Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig? Because, I mean, look at this, the resemblance is uncanny. They’ve got all the same kind of moves,” said Kimmel.

Kimmel further said that Jenner’s bid for California governor was just a way for her to get attention, adding that she “has a better chance of being the next Batman than she does governor of California. She knows little to nothing about anything, really.”

Retorting to the attacks by Kimmel, Jenner took to Twitter and wrote: “Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat.”

Jenner also brought back Kimmel’s past scandals, including the controversy he caused by a clip where a child joked about killing Chinese people in 2013.



“Sad that @jimmykimmel has contributed to #AAPIHate. Is there any group he won’t attack? Jimmy, it’s time to #StopAsianHate,” wrote Jenner.



