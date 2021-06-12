Yasir Hussain gets his coronavirus vaccine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani star Yasir Hussain on Saturday got his coronavirus vaccine and informed his fans on social media.
Taking to Instagram, the Jhooti actor posted his photo wherein he can be seen receiving coronavirus vaccine jab at Arts Council of Pakistan, in Karachi.
Yasir posted the picture with caption “Alhamdulillah.”
He also thanked the ACP and its president for the vaccination.