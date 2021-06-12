Aiman Khan misses her late father during Minal Khan’s engagement: 'life is not same without you'

Aiman Khan misses her late father during Minal Khan’s engagement

Aiman Khan missed her late father Mubeen Khan at the 'fairy tale' engagement ceremony of her sister Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on Friday.



The Mann Mayal star took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the engagement ceremony and said they missed their late father so much.

Aiman Khan wrote in the caption “we missed you so much baba, life is not same without you.”

Meanwhile, she also extended love and ‘heartiest’ congratulations to Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on their engagement.

She said “Fairy tale engagement. love you both so much” followed by a heart emoji.

“Heartiest congratulations to my sister and brother @ahsanmohsinikramofficial,” she further said.



Pakistan's much-loved showbiz stars Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got engaged on Friday.