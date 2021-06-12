Katrina Kaif sheds light on workout difficulties post Covid-19 recovery

Indian star Katrina Kaif, who was tested positive for coronavirus in April and recovered from it, shed light on the workout difficulties as she returned to gym.



Taking to Instagram, the Ek Tha Tiger actress shared with her fans how difficult it is to exercise after recovering from coronavirus.

Katrina Kaif said “Back at it. Post covid I’ve had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise- u have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, u have good days and then days when u feel exhausted again.”

She added “Going slow and trusting your body’s healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step.”



On the work front, Katrina has reportedly resumed shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Katrina will also be seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.