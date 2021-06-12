Angelina Jolie flaunts her grace in trench coat as she jets out of New York

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie dropped jaws in trench coat as she returned home from birthday trip with her kids amid court battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent star was spotted departing from JFK Airport on Thursday with her six children after enjoying trip to New York City for her 46th birthday.

The actress showed off her elegance as she rocked a long brown trench coat over a black maxi dress and brown Salvatore Ferragamo leather sandals.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife covered her face with a black protective face mask as she held onto a large white and navy blue monogrammed tote from Celine and lugged along a large black Louis Vuitton rolling bag.



Angelina Jolie was joined by all her children : Maddox, Pax, 17, and Knox, 12, as well as daughters Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12.